Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Update

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 9,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after acquiring an additional 545,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

