Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 2,864,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

