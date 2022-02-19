Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 945,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $37.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the second quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.