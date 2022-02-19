Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alteryx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $51,750,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,514,000 after acquiring an additional 299,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

