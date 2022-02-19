Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 57.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,882,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $59,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,451,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

ATUS stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $379,200. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.