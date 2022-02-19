Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Moffett Nathanson now has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 173775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

ATUS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $379,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

