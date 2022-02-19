Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Shares of Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.25. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 6,817 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of -63.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

