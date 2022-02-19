Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ATUSF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,729. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.2242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

