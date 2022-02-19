Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,194.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3,332.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,462. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
