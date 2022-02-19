Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,194.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3,332.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,462. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.