AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 178,624 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,811,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.