Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amdocs by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $53,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amdocs by 27.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,302,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after acquiring an additional 281,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 581.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 174,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,786,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,290,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

