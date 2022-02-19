AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

AMERCO stock opened at $587.43 on Friday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $523.94 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

