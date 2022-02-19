Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. Ameren also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. 1,379,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,199. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.