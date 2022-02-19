Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Ameren updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of AEE opened at $84.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Ameren alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.