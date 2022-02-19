American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Trading Down 4.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) dropped 4.8% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.11. Approximately 2,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 542,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $22,212,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 551,410 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.