American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.