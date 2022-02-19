American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $134.65 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

