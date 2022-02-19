American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

