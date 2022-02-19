American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHOTF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. dropped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

