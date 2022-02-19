American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

AMSWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $675.08 million, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

