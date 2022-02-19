Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp comprises 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.