AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.11. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $117.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,259,000 after purchasing an additional 197,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

