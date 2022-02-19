Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 124,267 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 53,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

