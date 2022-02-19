Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.93 million.Amplitude also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Amplitude stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 15,290,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,846. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,813 shares of company stock worth $6,901,143. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

