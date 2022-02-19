Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.77. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

