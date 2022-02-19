Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 7,900 shares of company stock worth $105,750 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.64. 196,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $787.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

