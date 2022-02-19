Analysts Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRLT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.46. 206,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,649. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $20.39.

In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,689 shares of company stock worth $8,251,623 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,171 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,536,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

