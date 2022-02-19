Analysts Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRLT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $11.46. 206,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,649. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $20.39.

In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,689 shares of company stock worth $8,251,623 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,171 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,317,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,536,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.