Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.29 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. Foot Locker has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

