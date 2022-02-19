Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce sales of $258.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $222.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

TREE traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $110.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,308. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.19 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $352.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average is $140.19.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.