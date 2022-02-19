Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce $60.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.40 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,181.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $150.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $763.23 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $959.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 4.63. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

