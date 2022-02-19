Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. 135,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $238.61 million, a P/E ratio of 158.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

