Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $669.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post sales of $669.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38,620.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $952.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.87 million to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $558,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $157,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,640,032 in the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. 706,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,411. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.