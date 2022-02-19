Analysts Expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airsculpt Technologies.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

AIRS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 221,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,337. Airsculpt Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.