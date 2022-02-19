Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). ContextLogic reported earnings per share of ($3.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContextLogic.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $683,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,013,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,917. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 20.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

