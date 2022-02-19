Analysts Expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year sales of $14.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,644. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.