Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.61 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

