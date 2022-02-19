Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.94). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.45) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $58.29 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

