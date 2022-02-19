Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.24.

NBIX stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after acquiring an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

