Analysts Offer Predictions for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENTA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

