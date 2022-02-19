Analysts Offer Predictions for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.
NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
Featured Stories
