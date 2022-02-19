Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $38.33

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $397,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,000 shares of company stock worth $6,323,480. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $164,504,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,982,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,073,000 after purchasing an additional 179,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

ALGM opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.