Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $38.33

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $397,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,000 shares of company stock worth $6,323,480. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
ALGM opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $38.28.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
