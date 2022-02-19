Analysts Set Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) PT at $21.50

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Several analysts recently commented on DFH shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of DFH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 211,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
