Analysts Set Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) PT at $21.50

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several analysts recently commented on DFH shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Shares of DFH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 211,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.