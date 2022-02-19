Analysts Set Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Target Price at $21.50

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFH. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of DFH stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.06. 211,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,790. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
