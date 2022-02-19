Analysts Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target at $12.61

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 171,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

