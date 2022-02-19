Analyzing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Saul Centers and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 2 0 3.00 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00

Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $26.21, suggesting a potential upside of 34.89%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 19.21% 14.58% 2.66% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $225.21 million 4.90 $40.38 million $1.46 31.90 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Saul Centers beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment consists of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

