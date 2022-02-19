Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,095 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLIU. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colicity by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 304,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colicity by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000.
COLIU stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.
Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.
