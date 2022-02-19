Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,800 Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Riverview Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Riverview Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

