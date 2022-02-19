Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

