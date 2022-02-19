Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $236,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $58.29 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

