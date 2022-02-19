Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,958,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000.

Shares of TWCBU opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

